American Airlines to suspend service at Pitt Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) American Airlines has notified Pitt Greenville Airport that service will be suspended from October 7 through November 3.

This has been attributed to the reduced passenger demand in relation to the impacts COVID-19 has had on the airline industry.

“American Airlines and Pitt Greenville Airport enjoy a great partnership serving the air travelers of Eastern North Carolina”, says Bill Hopper, PGV Executive Director. “We will continue this great partnership and work collectively to minimize the disruption and toward a speedy return to service.”

For any questions regarding reservations or flights, contact American Airlines at aa.com or (800) 433-7300.