American Heart Association to host annual ‘Heart Walk’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A walk to get Eastern North Carolinians on track for a healthy lifestyle is taking place this weekend. It’s being put on by the American Heart Association.

The walk will take place at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday October 16th at 10:00 AM. Members with the AHA say that this walk not only helps promote healthy living but also raises necessary funds for research.

Every 34 seconds someone has a heart attack and every 40, a stroke. That’s why members of the American Heart Association say heart health and awareness are so important.

“We are in the stroke belt, we are actually known as the buckle of the stroke belt which is the worst place to be,” said Erin Fox, the ENC Senior Director of Development for the American Heart Association.

Erin fox with the AHA says it really comes down to shifts in the way people operate.

“Just really trying to get people to make small changes that make big impacts,” said Fox.

The non-profit is also looking to raise funds to put towards a variety of things.

“In fact, we are actually funding over $150,000 in research there at East Carolina University,” said Jeff McCauley, CFO of Greenville Utilities Commission.

Jeff McCauley is the Chief Financial Officer for Greenville Utilities and the chair for the Heart Walk. He says, funds raised from the walk will also help with outreach into ENC communities.

“We are going into different counties and we are hiring wellness nurses,” said McCauley. “We are doing a hands-only CPR initiative in Jones County.”

Both saying they are just ready to see people come together for a greater purpose.

“We are so excited to be back in person this year, it’s going to look a little bit different from years past. Trying to keep people safe, not necessarily bringing 1,000 people all at the same time hence the pop-up event,” said Fox.

If you would like to register for the event, click here.

For more information on the event itself such as donors, times, etc. click here.