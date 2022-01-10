American Red Cross encouraging donations during Blood Donor Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and donate the gift of life.

North Carolina Regional CEO Barry Porter said the Red Cross likes to keep about three days worth of blood on its shelves. Currently, Porter said the organization is down to about a day or less of supply. Porter said the need for blood is critical, especially in the new year.

“In January, what we see is it gets dark early. It’s cold. It’s rainy. It’s snowy in parts of the country, and so this is an effort to try to build awareness that the need for blood is constant,” Porter said. “It’s gonna take about an hour of your time, but the most important part is you may indeed be helping to save someone’s life.”

The Red Cross is teaming up with Dunkin Donuts to give out free coffee and doughnut vouchers to those who donate blood.