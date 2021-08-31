American Red Cross in Eastern NC responds to Ida, NC, TN flooding; donations, volunteers needed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Weather conditions have taken a toll while sending a destructive hurricane to the Gulf Coast, flooding to western North Carolina, Tennesse, and even worsening the wildfires in the west.

The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region has deployed over 40 disaster responders who are supporting each of these disaster relief operations, including 21 volunteers supporting the Hurricane Ida response.

Mace Robinson, Executive Director of American Red Cross says, “The truth is, financial donations are much better than things right now… the most important thing right now could be a donation to the Red Cross so that we can get meals so that we can provide them with lodging and things of that nature.”

For more information on how the community can help those affected by wildfire, floods, and several other crises should visit the website.

You can also help by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Find out more about volunteering with the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.