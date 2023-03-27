GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As cleanup efforts are underway in some of those states where tornadoes struck last weekend, people from North Carolina are joining in to do their part.

The American Red Cross says seven people from Eastern North Carolina were traveling Monday to some of the impacted areas and more could join them soon.

“It’s immediate assistance. we will also be surveying, we think there are over 2,000 structures that have been damaged, so once we realize it’s safe on the ground for our volunteers and staff on the ground to go out and do assistance, we will be doing that as well,” said Milta Grady-Wheatley, executive director of the American Red Cross in North Carolina. “Most importantly, we’re there to provide shelter, food and spiritual and mental care because there is a lot going on right and we want to make sure people know we are there for them.”

If you’re interested in helping at home, you can reach out to the American Red Cross to donate or sign up to volunteer.