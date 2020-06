WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is joining the American Red Cross for a blood drive on Tuesday, June 30.

American Red Cross wants to encourage people to donate during the pandemic,

The blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moratoc Park on River Drive in Williamston.

If you wish to donate it is encouraged to make an appointment prior to arriving.

You can contact the organization at (800)-red-cross or by visiting the website.