American Red Cross volunteers from NC are joining disaster relief efforts in disaster zones

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The American Red Cross is sending disaster responders from the east to help victims of Hurricane Laura along the gulf coast and wildfires in California.

29 Red Cross volunteers from the North Carolina area headed to join relief efforts in those disaster zones. 

They’ll work to provide food, supplies and other services to people in need. 

Employees with the Red Cross say people can support those efforts by giving money to the organization’s disaster efforts. 

Mace Robinson is the Greenville American Red Cross Executive Director. 

He explains, “Every little bit counts and with the level of destruction down there in Louisiana and Texas, donations are going to be needed and they’re needed immediately.” 

The Red Cross is also looking for people to donate blood and for volunteers.

You can find more information on how you can help, here.

