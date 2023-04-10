GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Many Americans are feeling vulnerable about their financial future.

A recent study by Retirement Investments found that a majority of Americans, 78%, wish that they had started saving for retirement. One in five Americans don’t feel like they will ever be able to retire with 20% of full-time workers not currently saving for retirement.

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for 65% of people working full-time to save for retirement. Many have been struggling ever since.