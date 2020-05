AMEXCAN realizará recogido de alimentos el viernes en Greenville

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -- The doctors and nurses working with COVID-19 patients at CarolinaEast Medical Center say no matter what's ailing their patients, they're going to show up for work and provide the best care possible.

"You come in, you put your clothes on, you protect yourself, and you're doing it," said Summer Martin, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department. "I don't think twice about it."