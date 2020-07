GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) AMEXCAN will host community food pantry ‘Almas Unidas’ on Friday.

The food pantry will be held on Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church on 1095 Allen Road in Greenville from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Organizers said that people should register before Thursday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

For more information you can contact Elizabeth at 252-686-1597 and Bianca at 252-624-6631.