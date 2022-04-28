GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion titled “Access for Latinos to programs and services in Beaufort County” from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting ID is 838 3272 4232, and the passcode is 591344.

Participants in the discussion will include Brianna Gilmore of UNC-Chapel Hill, Jaclyn Cullipher of Ruth’s House, Luciana Sharpe of Agape Health Services and Mariana Rolinsky of Agape Health.