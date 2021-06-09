Artist starting campaign to spread positivity, bring communities together

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Frustrated with the recent rise in hate crimes, an artist in Eastern North Carolina is working on a campaign to bring communities together.

Larry Herring has created murals all over North Carolina. You can see his artwork locally in places like Goldsboro and Greenville. Now, he’s working on something else. He’s starting his first major campaign.

It’s called “Show Love” and emphasizes the need for different groups of people to come together. The racial injustice we’ve seen in the last year is a motivating factor for his campaign.

“Racist attitudes, I don’t like,” Herring said. “Judge me by my character, judge me by the person that I am, judge me by the gifts God has given me.

“We cannot accomplish anything being separate. We need to unify as one and build from that. Show love. When you show love, you’re willing to do things with other people.”

Herring is still in the beginning stages of his campaign. He wants to create flags, T-shirts, hats and more that symbolizes unity.

He encourages people interested in collaborating on his “Show Love” campaign, to contact him at (919) 731-7008.