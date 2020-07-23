Ancestry DNA helps connect relatives in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – AncestryDNA helps people connect with relatives and learn about their family’s past.

A Pitt County school teacher with a love for history found an unexpected cousin through this service.

The two live only 20 minutes a part.

They are different races but share the same descendants.

After connecting they decided to have lunch and learn more about each other’s sides of the family.

Marq Harrington says this experience was eye opening.

“I think that it was a moment of reconciliation because we talked about different things, white privilege, we talked about the affects that slavery has had and continues to have on society today but we also talked about what she can do to advocate for some of the things,” he says.

Harrington wants to encourage others to have these conversations and be open to listening and learning about our pasts.

He continues, “It was empowering for me to sit down and have an intellectual and spiritual conversation with a person and they hear my pain, they hear my views and I get to hear their views as well. All in all I’m appreciative of the conversation that she and I had.”