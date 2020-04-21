Animal Care East, Animal Care Greenville to provide veterinary services digitally



(WNCT) Animal Care East and Animal Care Greenville partnered with Airvet to provide timely veterinary services digitally, which is also known as telehealth.

The use of the Airvet platform allows patients of these hospitals to receive continued care from their veterinarians outside the usual exam room visit right from the comfort of the pet owner’s home.

Telehealth extends the arm of veterinary care to live video chat sessions.

It is a convenient alternative to veterinary practice visits for some conditions and check-ins while maintaining communications and the relationship pet owners have with their veterinarian.

Pets, pet owners and veterinarians alike will benefit from this expansion of the veterinary care model.

Pets will benefit from the team approach to their care, pet owners will enjoy the convenience of on-demand veterinary communications and veterinarians can positively impact the health of their patients.

Animal Care East and Animal Care Greenville are small animal veterinary practices.

You can find them online at https://www.greenvilleanimalcare.com/.