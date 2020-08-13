Animal Control Services seeks public input on animal ordinance

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Animal Control Services is reviewing the county animal ordinance and would like to make some changes to better address animal care and safety within Carteret County.

Carteret County Animal Control is seeking public feedback on issues they would like to see addressed in the updated ordinance.

Residents who want to provide feedback can do so using the Survey Monkey link found on the Carteret County Health Department’s Facebook page or website.

The survey, which takes 5 minutes to complete, close on Monday, August 31. You can also find the link by accessing the link.

Public feedback will be used to develop proposed changes to the ordinance.

Once the proposed ordinance is drafted, Animal Control Services will send it to the Board of Commissioners for their review and approval at a scheduled monthly board meeting.

To learn more about services provided by the Carteret County Animal Services, please call 252-728-8585.