Annual Beirut Memorial Observance to be virtual

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville and its partners will continue the pledge to remember the events of October 23, 1983 with a virtual event because of concerns for safety.

The annual Beirut Memorial Observance normally has a large attendance of Gold Star Families, Beirut Veterans and local residents.

The Beirut Memorial Observance honors the fallen service members and survivors who served in Lebanon from 1958 to 1984 and in Grenada.

The October 23rd Observance is organized by the Beirut Memorial Advisory Board in cooperation with the City, Marine Corps Installations East, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, only those who have a part in the observance will be at the site.

The memorial site will be closed for the virtual observance for the safety of those producing the event.

The Beirut Veterans of America, which normally has a large presence at the observance, and which holds their annual conference during this time, is monitoring the situation and may consider some lessening of their activities.

The public and the Gold Star families will be able to view the virtual event.

The livestream will be available on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government television channel on local Spectrum cable, at www.G10TV.org, on www.dvidshub.net (https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24897) and various other social media channels to be announced later.

This will be the first time in the history of the Observance that it will be closed and organizers hope they will be able to resume a normal observance on the 38th anniversary next year.