GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started its latest effort to keep the roads safe on Monday.

“Click it or Ticket” is a campaign that starts around Memorial Day Weekend every year. There will be more law enforcement officers on the road to remind people how important it is to buckle up. For those who don’t wear their seatbelts, there could be consequences, like fines.

“We are really encouraging everyone, and asking everyone to wear their seatbelts every trip, every time, every seating position in every vehicle. That’s what’s going to protect you in the event of a crash.” said the NHTSA Director of the Office of Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection, Robert Ritter.

The NHTSA added that 50% of passengers killed in 2021 from traffic crashes were not wearing their seatbelts.