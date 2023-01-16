NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association are proud to present the 2023 Craven County Valentine’s Day Card Sale in the Director’s Gallery for the month of February 2023.

Created by students in all grades in Craven County Schools, all proceeds are donated to Craven County art teachers for purchasing classroom supplies. Craven Arts Council will host a reception for students, teachers, and parents on February 10 from 5 – 8 pm.

This year’s sale will take place in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of February. Priced at $3.50 each, these affordable Valentine’s gifts help fund arts education in Craven County, by donating all proceeds for the purchase of art supplies.

The cards were created by the public school students during their arts class, and include a wide range of grades, skill levels, and techniques. This year’s sale was made possible by funding and support from Craven Arts Council and Twin Rivers Artists Association, a local artist guild. The mission of both organizations believes in the importance of arts education, for students of all levels.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.