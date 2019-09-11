Annual fire engine pull event raises awareness for breast cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October, yet organizations here in the East are raising awareness this month.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and Eastern Radiologists have partnered up for their annual “Pullin’ for Pink” fire engine pull.

Teams of six will compete to see who can pull a fire engine the fastest.

Organizers for the event encourage you to sign up now.

“The more people and the more teams we get involved with this awesome event that means more money that goes back into the community,” said Rebekah Thurston, public information officer with GFR. “We are really just hoping that people come out and get involved it is a very fun day.”

All of the money raised will help raise awareness for breast cancer.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 28. You can fill out a sign-up form here.