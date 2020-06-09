Live Now
Annual fireworks fundraiser moving ahead in Onslow County

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) An Onslow County group is moving ahead with its annual fireworks fundraiser, but some plans could be curtailed because of the coronavirus.

The Fishstrong Foundation raises money to support North Carolina families facing life-changing illnesses.

It was set up seven years ago by Jeff Fisher, who lost a battle to cancer.

The foundation is planning its Fishstrong Pig Cook-Off for June 27 in Hubert.

It’s planning outdoor events for that day, depending on whether the state is in reopening phase three.

There will be a drive-in fireworks show that night, with families asked to stay by their cars for social distancing.

Last year’s fireworks show raised $125,000.

You can find out more about the Fishstrong Foundation and its fundraiser at fishstrong.org.

