Annual Memorial Day Observance to be held virtually due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19, the Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 will host the annual Memorial Day Observance without an audience for 2020.

The Chapter is the official host of the area Memorial Day Observance and will continue that duty.

A limited number of chapter members will be present for the observance on May 25 at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be conducted at the State Veterans Cemetery and streamed live on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government Television Channel, via the City of Jacksonville Government’s Facebook Page and via a stream available at G10TV.org on the web.

The observance includes a tradition of reading the names and honors of the fallen shipmates since the last Memorial Day.

Only designated Chapter members and the video production crew will be present and all will be using social distancing as appropriate for their functions.

No spectators will be allowed in the cemetery during the ceremony.