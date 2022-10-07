SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The 3rd annual Ocean Fest is now underway through Saturday.

Ocean Fests’ motto is “to surf and protect” and they plan to do just that with this year’s festival.

Friday’s festivities included a concert featuring bands like Arklight Sound System and Regulation Larry. There were multiple beer gardens, too.

Saturday’s fun will kick off at 8 am with a vintage surf contest, a 5K beach run at 9 am, and an adaptive surf experience for wounded veterans at 10 am. They’ll also have eco exhibitors, arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music.

It’s all for a good cause, too. The group plans to give back half of the proceeds they make to eco non-profits in the form of grants.

“One of the most important things about why we’re doing this is because the ocean right here is what brings people to our area,” said Ocean Fest Director, Mark Anders. ”If we don’t start taking care of it better, it’s not going to take care of us and we’re going to you know lose basically the best thing that we have.”

In the past, they’ve given to groups like the Coastal Federation, Surfrider Foundation, And the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue.

To read more about this year’s festival and its cause, click here.