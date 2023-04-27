OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ocracoke Island is hosting its annual event that brings together runners and walkers.

The 12th annual Scallywag 5k/10k is this Saturday during Ocracoke Run Fest. The 8th annual Black Beard 1/2 Marathon will follow on Sunday. Both runs will benefit the Ocracoke Community Radio, Ocracoke School Athletic Boosters Club and the Ocracoke Community Park.

Entry fees for the Scallywag are now $50 and registration for the Black Beard 1/2 Marathon are now $80.

The top three male and female participants in each run will receive an award and all runners will receive a medal and T-shirt. Those finishing in first place will receive a $100 gift card to Sound Feet Shoes. After the run, at 10 a.m. runners can gather at 1718 Brewery for a party with entertainment and beverages.