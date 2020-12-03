Annual “Shop with a Cop” event launches in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The annual Shop with a Cop event is seeking to bring joy and cheer for students this holiday season in the Havelock community.

While schools are closed and activities are canceled, students have been home with less social interaction and it has been a challenge to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past year Shop with a Cop was a huge and the Havelock Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Walmart in Havelock is apart of this event.

Shop with a Cop relies on contributions from the Havelock community.

Donations can be submitted through the City of Havelock website.

A minimum of 10 students will be selected from Havelock schools.

Students will receive $300 to spend, on items of their choosing, during a shopping trip with local law enforcement.

The fundraising goal is $3,000.

Shop with a Cop will be held at the Havelock Walmart on December 16 at 3 p.m.

Participating schools are: