GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Small businesses listen up. If you are looking for a free way to get publicity, one North Carolina publication company can help you.

Nominations for the Annual Small Business Awards are now open. For 27 years, Business North Carolina Magazine has showcased the contributions of these organizations in rural communities across our state.

“We thought it’d be kind of cool to come up with something to kind of promote these businesses that a lot of people may not hear about on a regular basis, especially in different parts of the state,” said Ben Kinney, publisher of Business North Carolina.

Last year, one Greenville Business, Barking Buddies, won the award. This year’s applications are set to close in mid-June.

For nomination details, click here.

