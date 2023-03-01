NEW BERN, NC – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 1,568-acre prescribed burn today in Carteret County. The burn is located off Nine Mile Road and Millis Road 11 miles south of Havelock and five miles west of Newport.

A helicopter will be utilized to help manage the burn. Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area. The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Nine Mile Road.

The goal of this burn is to reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and to improve wildlife habitat.