NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning an 808-acre prescribed burn today in Craven County.

The burn is located off North Flybus Road, Pine Cliff Road, and Ferry Road four miles east of Cherry Point, near the communities of Cherry Branch and North Harlowe.

Officials said the purpose of the burn is to “reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor and to improve wildlife habitat.”

A helicopter will be used to manage the burn. Flying a drone in or near the active burn site is prohibited.

The public is advised to avoid Pine Cliff Road, east of Ferry Road, and North Flybus Road, and drive with caution around working prescribed burn personnel on Ferry Road/Hwy. 306.

a portion of the Neusiok Trail will be closed today for the duration of the burn. The portion closed will be between Ferry Road and North Flybus Road.