Another suspect arrested after investigators seize LSD, marijuana at Richlands residence

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) An additional person has been arrested after the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the U.S. Postal Investigative Service.

On December 13, Sean Douglas Padgett, Taylor Marie Morris, and Cameron Johnson Harris were arrested after an investigation revealed that lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), marijuana and guns were being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to their residence.

On December 20, 21-year-old Marcus James Roussos was arrested after warrants were served for his involvement in receiving suspicious packages through the U.S. Mail. During the initial search at Lillie Lane in Richlands on December 13.

Officials said that trafficking amounts of LSD and marijuana were located in Roussos’s bedroom.

Roussos was taken before a magistrate and charged with:

Two Counts Felony Trafficking LSD

Two Counts Felony Trafficking MDMA

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Marijuana

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute MDMA

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute LSD

Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Roussos was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $36,500 bond.

Investigators said they located approximately 52 lbs. total of marijuana, edible THC-infused products, THC vape cartridges, 518 dosage units of LSD, 59.9 grams of MDMA, various other drug paraphernalia and $10,472 in cash.

The drugs and paraphernalia have an estimated street value of over $100,000.00.

PREVIOUS:

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into drug activity at a residence in Richlands.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the U.S. Postal Service assisted with the investigation.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit developed information about drug activity at a residence on Lillie Lane and that packages containing controlled substances were being delivered to that residence.

On December 13, a search warrant was executed at the residence after two of these packages were delivered.

The tenant, 21-year-old Sean Douglas Padgett, and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Taylor Marie Morris were arrested after the packages were discovered to contain marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the marijuana, trafficking amounts of LSD and MDMA were seized from the residence.

A third person in the residence, 19-year-old Calub Johnson Harris was also arrested.

Padgett, a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of two firearms.

All three were taken before a magistrate, and charged with the following:

Padgett of Richlands was charged with:

Felony Level II Trafficking by Possession of Marijuana

Felony Level II Trafficking by Manufacturing Marijuana

Felony I Trafficking by Possession MDMA

Felony Level II Trafficking by Possession LSD

Felony Level II Trafficking by Manufacturing LSD

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver MDMA

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver LSD

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana by Packaging and Re-Packaging

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana by Cultivation

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

$365,000 Bond

Morris of Camp Lejeune was charged with:

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana

Felony Conspiracy

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

$2,000 Bond

Harris of Jacksonville was charged with:

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession of MDMA

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not for Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

$20,000 Unsecured Bond

Investigators located and seized approximately 52 lbs. total of marijuana, edible THC-infused products, THC vape cartridges, 518 dosage units of LSD, 59.9 grams of MDMA, various other drug paraphernalia and $10,472 in cash.

The drugs and paraphernalia have an estimated street value of over $100,000.