App-based African American Culture Trail planned to launch Spring 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau is working to showcase African American history. The group spent the past year on plans to share that history in a creative way.

The people behind it are incorporating hand-held technology in what they call the African American Cultural Trail.

It’s an app-based program taking people along a trail that includes places to stop and things to hear.

“By conducting this effort to bring the African American Cultural Trail to Greenville and Pitt County we feel like we are going to hit on a specific culture that really needs more representation to the history and culture that they provided to this community,” said Andrew Schmidt, Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau

The first stop is the new Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at the Town Common. It will eventually complete its run on the other side of the Tar River. People will hear stories through the app about black farmers and landowners.

The trail will take them to other places like the Roxy Theater, the Eppes Heritage Site, and locations of Greenville’s early black-owned businesses.

“This is an ever-evolving trail. We hope that once the trail is launched and people are enjoying it we can start branching out well into Pitt County,” said Schmidt.

The plan is to have this trail done by spring. There are even hopes of connecting this trail to other historical spots in the east and statewide.