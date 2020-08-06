Application period open for spring 2021 Hope for the Warriors Miltary Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Thursday, August 6 through September 30, applications are being accepted for the Spring 2021 semester for the Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program.

. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Scholarships vary from $1,500 to $2,500 and applied toward higher education at an U.S. accredited university, college or trade school.

Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking a graduate or post-graduate degree

– awarded to those seeking a graduate or post-graduate degree New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry-level classes or training

– awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry-level classes or training Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen

– awarded to spouses of the fallen Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to a Master of Social Work student

– awarded to a Master of Social Work student Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor

To receive an application to apply for the Spring 2021 semester, click here and apply for services.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.