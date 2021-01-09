Appointment times for Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination event filled

KINSTON — Kinston health officials said slots for next week’s COVID-19 vaccination event for ages 75 and older have been filled and no other orders would be taken at this time.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena.

“We are thrilled at the response that we’ve had for the vaccine,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “However, since we have a limited amount of vaccinations, we need to press ‘pause’ until we can catch up.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor the Lenoir County Health Department Facebook page and the Lenoir County website for more updates on when additional vaccines will be available and when another vaccination event will be held.

“We will continue to call back people who have made the initial call to register and to give them an appointment time,” she said. “Please answer your phone if you get a call from the health department.”