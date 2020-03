HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Havelock had a discharge of untreated wastewater from Thursday to Friday of an estimated 150,000 gallons.

The discharge was reported at the Havelock Waste Water Treatment Plant at 304 North Jackson Drive.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into East Prong Slocum Creek, which flows into Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing the matter.