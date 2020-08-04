Approx. 30 people displaced after structure fire in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Approximately 30 people have been displaced after a structure fire reported in Surf City.

On Monday around 11:52 p.m. the Surf City Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the Surf Condos at 918 N. New River Drive (Building 3) in Surf City.

Multiple callers reported smoke, embers, and flames.

Crews were dispatched to the scene and the fire is currently being extinguished.

At this time there are no injuries reported and there are approximately 30 people displaced, officials said.

The town is coordinating temporary shelter.

