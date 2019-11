NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern had a discharge of untreated wastewater on November 9 of an estimated 7,125 gallons from a broken sewer force main located near 3625 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into Wilson Creek, in the Neuse River Basin.

The Division of Water Quality was notified of the event on November 10 and is reviewing the matter.