GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — April is National County Government Month, a time for county leaders to highlight county programs and raise awareness about the various services provided to the community.

Counties have been on the frontlines of protecting our communities from the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting over 900 hospitals and 1,900 health departments. This year it’s about showcasing the ways county governments work to improve people’s everyday life.

This year, the theme of the month is “Counties THRIVE.”

Technology – equipping counties to expand broadband access to ensure all residents can learn, do business, and communicate effectively

– equipping counties to expand broadband access to ensure all residents can learn, do business, and communicate effectively Health – improving our overall health and well-being

– improving our overall health and well-being Readiness – preparing the county workforce to gain the skills they need

– preparing the county workforce to gain the skills they need Infrastructure – strengthening resilience and the backbone of our communities

– strengthening resilience and the backbone of our communities Vulnerable Communities – advancing equity, strengthening the safety net, and ensuring that our residents have the help they need

– advancing equity, strengthening the safety net, and ensuring that our residents have the help they need Economic Opportunities – creating conditions for all of us to compete in the 21st-century economy.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher told 9OYS, that for “E”, they would add “environment” too, to highlight the work the county does to improve and protect the environment. For example, the campaign on lawn care tips done in collaboration with the Cooperative Extensive and Commissioner Alex Albright provides education to residential users on Glyphosate and how it impacts the environment.

“Some things we are highlighting this month, number one is our incredible workforce that manages all of these aspects making our community thrive. It’s really about showcasing what we do, how we create value in our community, and to show off the enthusiasm and pride in public service that we have while we’re doing it.” Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager

In supporting that workforce, the county will host a job fair Thursday from 4 – 7 pm at the Mark W. Owens Jr. Auditorium of the Pitt County Agricultural Center.

They are also starting an employee recognition program this year. This will be the first month the county will recognize a Pitt County employee of the month. The employee of the month will be publically announced at the Board of Commissioners meeting on April 18, where the individual will receive a certificate and a $100 check.

Finally, this month the county will again hold the “I Love My County Because” art contest. Last year, the county had five winners. This year, more students will have the opportunity to participate as private schools are now included in the contest.

For a full list of eligibility criteria, rules, and submission guidelines visit www.naco.org/ncgm.

In addition, every Monday throughout the rest of the month, snapshots of core county principals will be posted on the county’s social media pages for you to check out.