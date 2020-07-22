Arapahoe Charter School Announces Reopening Plan

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) Arapahoe Charter School students will return to school August 10 with a mix of in person classroom and remote instruction, according to a plan approved by the Board of Directors on July 20.

“I am extremely proud and grateful for the valuable teamwork and extensive, mindful considerations for both our school community, which turned into a comprehensive plan for reopening our school,” says Chris Watson, Executive Director. “As we weighed the options available to us, one thing that remained constant is our school’s commitment to our families, students, and staff. Arapahoe Charter School will continue to provide excellence in everything we do.”

Arapahoe Charter will offer two learning options for its students and families: in person and remote learning. Over the past week, surveys were sent to parents and staff to guide administrators in developing strategies to help shape the 2020-2021 school year.

The findings of the survey confirmed that a portion of the parents prefer in-person learning while others favor total remote learning. Both options will be offered.

The plan will follow a blended model that meets the Governor’s requirements for no more than 50% occupancy by combining face to face and remote instruction. Under this plan, students in group A will attend face to face classes on Monday and Tuesday and work remotely on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Students in group B will work remotely on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and attend a face to face classes on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday the school will be thoroughly cleaned to ensure proper disinfection of the school between groups A and B.

The school is also offering a remote-only option to parents who would prefer not to send their students to school at this time.

For the latest information regarding the school’s Reopening Plan, visit the website and Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.