Arapahoe Charter School awarded Walmart grant

ARAPAHOE, N.C. — The Walmart Community Grants Team and Walmart Store located in Grantsboro are pleased to announce that Arapahoe Charter School has been selected to receive a $1,500 grant.

“By receiving this grant, ACS becomes part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate,” said Grantsboro Store Manager Angela Ross. “It is our on-going mission to give back to our community.”

In fact, Mrs. Helen Walton used to say “It’s not what you gather, but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.”

The grant was applied for by Jessica Coleman, ACS Teacher of Health and Physical Education. Ms. Coleman plans to use the grant funds to purchase a class set of pedometers from Gopher Sport.

“This will be a great tool to track students participation and fitness level during PE. It will allow me to collect data on our students to objectively grade during each class as well as upload their steps for their time during PE class,” said Ms. Coleman.

ACS Executive Director Chris Watson is grateful for the award which will enrich the school’s Physical Education program.

“This gift is very much appreciated, especially in these financially-challenging times,” said Mr. Watson. “Expanding and improving school programs is a key element to motivating our students.”

Ms. Coleman plans to begin implementing the pedometers in 6th grade and 9th grade at the start of the spring semester in January. Eventually, having students 2nd – 9th grade using them on a daily basis.

“I am grateful to our local Walmart for this opportunity to expand our fitness program,” said Ms. Coleman. “This award will definitely be put to good use.”

According to Ms. Ross, the results are undoubtedly the most important aspect of the grants program.

“I am honored to be part of giving back to our community,” said Ms. Ross. “I look forward to it every year.”