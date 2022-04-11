ARAPAHOE, NC (WNCT) – The cast and crew of The Wizard of Oz are busy designing and building sets, creating costumes, and rehearsing in order to finally make it onto the stage.

According to the Theatre Arts teacher and director, Jill Williamson, due to the pandemic delays, the group is excited about getting the production underway.

“This is a wonderful group of students who have waited a very long time to hit the stage,” said Williamson. “It’s a pleasure to see this come together.”

The popular Theatre Arts program at Arapahoe Charter School represents a wide diversity of talent each year and this year will be no different.

“There is so much more to theater than acting,” said Williamson. “Those on stage are obviously the most visible, but those behind the scenes are certainly just as important.”

Arapahoe Charter School Theatre Arts Program, in conjunction with The Old Theater, will present The Wizard of Oz on Friday, April 29 at 7 pm, Saturday, April 30 at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 1 at 2 pm. at The Old Theater, 609 Broad St. in Oriental. Tickets are available at Nautical Wheelers, Oriental, and at The Old Theater Box Office, one hour prior to performances. Ticket prices are Adults: $15 and Children 12 & Under: $5.

All proceeds support the Arapahoe Charter School Theatre Arts Program.