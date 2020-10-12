Arapahoe Charter School to continue remote and in-person learning

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) Arapahoe Charter School Board of Directors unanimously approved continuing the plan currently in place for all grades.

This current plan provides in-person classes two days a week (Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday) with Wednesdays as a virtual day.

Also available for students is a virtual program.

The decision came despite Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that beginning October 5, schools could move to a 4- or 5-day in-person schedule for grades Kindergarten to 5th grade.

According to Chris Watson, ACS Executive Director, the decision reflects the Board’s concern for moving too quickly in a still volatile health crisis.

“Everyone would love to return to the school day as we know it,” said Mr. Watson. “But the Board’s first concern is and always will be the well-being of our student body, staff and their families.”

The decision includes a provision to reevaluate the options at each meeting based on the latest data concerning the status of Covid in the County.

“We realize the importance of moving slowly in these times and look forward to transitioning to our traditional schedule as soon as possible,” said Mr. Watson.