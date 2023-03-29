ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department has identified a suspect in a downtown shooting from earlier this week.

The suspect has not been arrested and police consider him armed and dangerous, they said.

An arrest warrant is currently out for 35-year-old Brendan Bryant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, attempted murder and possession of firearm by a felon stemming from a Sunday morning shooting.

According to police, officers working in the area of Northeast Main Street heard multiple shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived at a parking lot in the 100 block of the street and found three people who had been struck by gunfire.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Amiya Taylor, 29-year-old Isiah Purvis and 41-year-old Dynasty Brown. All were transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries, police previously said.

Additionally, while police were at the scene investigating, they said three women arrived at the police department to report that the vehicle they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in the same parking lot.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined there was a fight involving several people happened in the parking lot as people were leaving nightclubs in the area.

Police said Brown got into an altercation with Bryant. Police said he pulled out a handgun, walked up to Brown and shot him several times from close range.

Additional shots were then fired by multiple shooters, police said. Those shots, according to police, injured Purvis and Tucker.

Police are now asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact the Rocky Mount police.

Editor’s Note: Rocky Mount police originally reported Dynasty Brown as a woman. As of March 28 they have updated the person’s identity to a man. Police also identified the suspect as “Brandon” Bryant instead of “Brendan” Bryant.