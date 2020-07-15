Armed robbery reported off-campus early Wednesday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating an armed robbery off campus that occurred early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. an armed robbery was reported on Stancil Drive near Meade Street.

The victims described the suspect as being a black male, 5’10, skinny, and armed with a gun.

The suspect left in an unknown direction of travel.

Greenville police and ECU police searched the surrounding area.

There is currently no threat to campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4315.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

Officials said, “You are encouraged to remain aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.”