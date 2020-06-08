Armed Services Blood Program partners with Marine Federal Credit Union for blood drive

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) The Armed Services Blood Program at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) will host its next blood drive with help from Marine Federal Credit Union.

The Marine Federal Credit Union Branch at the Piney Green Entrance of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will be the site of the blood drive on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) provides blood products to service members, veterans, and their families during both peace and war.

With the upcoming blood drive, the ASBP aims to reach its target donor audience of active duty, retirees, and family members.

This marks the first time the bank branch has hosted ASBP for a blood drive.

While still on base property, hosting a blood drive outside the gate may offer civilians without base access an opportunity to donate.

“We absolutely appreciate Marine Federal Credit Union for hosting this drive and for their help in getting the word out to potential donors, and we hope to have more drives with them in the future,” says Capt. Les Riggs, director for the NMCCL Blood Services Department. “Our blood donor center has been tasked to support the Defense Health Agency’s effort in producing nearly 10,000 units of blood plasma. The strategy is to use this plasma to treat patients in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19.”

Due to COVID-19, the ASBP has observed a significant drop in blood donation across the United States.

Blood donation centers maintain stringent safety standards, and this level of care has continued throughout COVID-19.

The NMCCL ASBP has implemented additional safety measures for donors and staff during the donation process.