GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a Goldsboro three-year-old after he shot him in a drive-by on Thursday, police said.

Tyrik Deontre Joyner, 26, was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. after Goldsboro officers exercised warrants at a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 117 S and W. Ash Street.

Joyner was taken into custody without incident.

The three-year-old was injured in the drive-by shooting Thursday morning while riding in a car with his parents, Monquize Davis and Juaneneshia Armstrong, on Slocumb Street in Goldsboro, police said.

Police ruled the shooting attempted first-degree murder later Thursday afternoon but did not have suspect information until Friday evening when announcing the arrest of Joyner.

The child was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care in critical condition after being struck by the gunfire at approximately 11:08 a.m.

He was then taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, in stable condition, for further treatment The City of Goldsboro confirmed at 1:26 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation has revealed that at the time of the shooting, the child was in the vehicle driven by the parents on Slocumb Street when the shooter, in a separate vehicle, shot into the victim’s vehicle, police said in a release just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Joyner has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle serious bodily injury and four counts discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle.

Joyner is being held at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office on a $2.75M secured bond. He will first appear in court on Monday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m.