Arrests made in Oak City area for breaking, entering and larceny cases

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) During the past several weeks, there have been approximately 6 breakings, entering and larceny cases reported in the Oak City area of Martin County.

Officials said, through the collection of physical evidence located at various scenes and information provided by victims other concerned citizens, Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify 4 suspects.

As the investigations progressed, the following suspects were charged for their involvement in the breaking and entering cases:

24-year-old Petter Green of Windsor was charged with:

Six counts of breaking and or entering

Five counts of felonious larceny after breaking or entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking or entering

Green was given a $30,000 bond.

25-year-old Sharod Daquan McLemore of Lewiston-Woodville was charged with:

Six counts of breaking and or entering

Five counts of felonious larceny after breaking or entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking or entering

McLemore was given a $97,000 bond.

20-year-old Melvin Lawrence Wesson, Jr., of Lewiston-Woodville was charged with:

Six counts of breaking and or entering

Five counts of felonious larceny after breaking or entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking or entering

He was given a $120,000 bond.

19-year-old Travon Keontay Bond of Colerain was charged with:

Six counts of breaking and or entering

Five counts of felonious larceny after breaking or entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking or entering

Bond was given a $20,000 bond.

Additional charges on these suspects were brought forward in Pitt and Bertie County, related to possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

The breaking and entering cases occurred in the following areas: