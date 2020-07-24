Arts of the Pamlico offers art kits during the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Groups across the east are trying to help keep kids engaged over the summer.

But one group isn’t stopping those efforts when summer ends.

Arts of the Pamlico has three online art camps for youth.

It will continue the camps virtually through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus.

The camps normally offer in-person classes in pottery and mixed arts.

Leaders are making adjustments to keep the arts accessible in the community.

“We made kits that we can deliver in the Washington area or families can come and pick up at the theatre by appointment, and the kits include everything they need to use to create pottery or mixed art projects and they’re coupled with a recorded lesson plan so they get a link to the recordings,” says Debra Torrence with Arts of the Pamlico.

Arts of the Pamlico is also running an arts and crafts collection.

People can get involved by donating materials for the youth art kits.

For more information on the online programs or making donations, click here.