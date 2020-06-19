As 2 church members test positive for COVID-19, Wilson pastor wonders what else could’ve prevented it

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The doors at Wilson Community Church will remain closed for the next two weeks after two members of the congregation tested positive for COVID-19.

As the health department works to track down anyone who may have come in contact with the patients, Pastor Gary Combs says he’s trying to figure out what he could’ve done differently.

“We went above and beyond even the instructions to restaurants to keep our people safe because we want to worship, but we want to love our neighbor,” said Combs.

Combs estimates roughly 100 people were in attendance at each service which required masks, social distancing, and offered hand sanitizer.

“I didn’t come within 20 feet of anybody,” said Combs. “Not because I’m afraid, but because I don’t want to be responsible for someone else catching COVID.”

HIPAA laws prevent Wilson County Health Director Teresa Ellen from sharing information about the two patients who tested positive, but she confirmed that they live outside of Wilson County.

“We will ask them to quarantine at home for 14 days and we will continue to follow up with them,” said Ellen.

As the church community continues to pray for the people who tested positive we asked Ellen if they should get tested.

“You don’t need to get tested unless you’re called,” said Ellen.

With that in mind Combs has a message for people across North Carolina.

“It’s going to happen anywhere,” said Combs. “It’s not will it, but when it’s going to happen anywhere.”

Sunday service will go on as planned, but it will be online only.

If you believe you’ve come in contact with the COVID-19 patients you can call (252) 237-3141.