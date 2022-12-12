NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Askew’s Ace Hardware presented a $7,500 check to The Children’s Miracle Network on Dec. 9. All of the money will go to Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health.

Askew’s Ace Hardware won most of the donation money in August for their first-place finish in the Miracle Bucket Display Contest, a nationwide Ace Hardware competition. Askew’s competes each year in order to earn more money to give to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The other portion of donations, $1,575, came from customers.

Askew’s Ace Hardware holds a paint bucket fundraiser known as the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Bucket Sale. Customers can donate $5 to the Children’s Miracle Network during the fundraiser and get a 5 gallon CMN logo paint bucket and 20% off on most items.