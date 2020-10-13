Assault suspect sought in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man wanted for assault.

He is a person of interest in an assault that occurred at the One Stop Shop, 501 Corbin Street on October 5.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6″ – 5’8″ with gold front teeth.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.

If you know the identity of this subject, you should contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.