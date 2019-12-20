Assistant District Attorney files to run for District Court Judge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Greg Rouse, an Assistant District Attorney for Lenoir, Greene and Wayne counties has filed to run for District Court Judge for the 8th Judicial District in the November 2020 election.

Rouse has served in the role of Assistant District Attorney for the last two and one-half years.

“No matter the courtroom, or the side you are on, both sides want the case decided fairly,” said Rouse. “I am taking a leap of faith because I know I have the temperament, skills, and passion that are needed on the bench. I believe it’s time for a fresh, new perspective to lead in our courtrooms, and I am determined over the next eleven months to reach and earn the votes of the people of this district.”

As District Court Judge, Rouse looks forward to working with community stakeholders in the areas he serves to increase awareness and understanding of judicial processes, collaborate on crime prevention initiatives, and support efforts to reduce juvenile contact with the law.

Rouse has filed for the 8th Judicial District Court Judge seat currently held by Judge Annette Turik, who was appointed in October 2018.

The 8th Judicial District encompasses Lenoir, Greene, and Wayne counties.