Woman injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – A woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount, police confirmed.

Around 3:13 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shooting with injury call at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Jeffreys Road.

Responding officers said they located a single female victim inside of a vehicle at the location.

Officers on the scene rendered aid to the victim until Nash County EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to Nash Health Care for further treatment.

If you have information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.